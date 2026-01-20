Beaver County receives millions in grants for water, infrastructure improvement projects

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Beaver County has secured funding to improve water and infrastructure.

State Representative Robert F. Matzie announced that aroud $2.6 million in grants will be put toward projects focused on water, stormwater and sanitary sewer improvements.

Those projects include:

$500,000 to the Ambridge Water Authority for Phase I of the Maplewood Avenue Lead Service Line and Waterline Replacement Project.

$300,000 to Monaca Borough for the Monaca Well 12 Replacement and Well 13 & 16 Rewire Project.

$250,000 to Center Township Sanitary Authority for the 2025 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

$200,000 to Center Township for Center Commons Boulevard storm sewer improvements.

$200,000 to Hopewell Township for the Upper Raccoon Creek Interceptor Improvement Project.

$200,000 to Rochester Area Joint Sewer Authority for the Sanitary Sewer Interceptors Manhole Rehabilitation Project.

$150,000 to Aliquippa City for the Aliquippa Stormwater Inlet Repair/Replacement Project.

An additional $800,000 will be used to replace the Valley Road Bridge in Harmony Township.

Other, non-water-related projects included in the funding are:

$521,900 to White Township for road repaving on 24 th , 30 th , 31 st and 22 nd streets and 13 th Avenue.

, 30 , 31 and 22 streets and 13 Avenue. $382,405 to the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School to construct new sidewalks and pedestrian improvements along Midland Avenue at the school campus in Midland Borough.

$250,000 to Greene Township for Phase IV road improvements to Georgetown Road.

“I was glad to help drive out these dollars to support structural improvements around the district,” Matzie said. “Our municipalities need to keep pace with the constant demands of aging infrastructure and this funding will help them do that.”

The funding comes from Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund and the PA Small Water and Sewer Program.

