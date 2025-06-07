Beaver County teen with terminal cancer accomplishes goal of graduating high school

An emotional graduation ceremony was held at Beaver High School Friday night.

A determined student fulfilled his dream of walking across the stage.

Elias Kazas turned a shocking cancer diagnosis into a powerful journey.

Channel 11 first introduced Elias last month.

When he was 12 years old, he was diagnosed with a rare cancer on his brain stem. Doctors only gave him 12 to 16 months to live.

After more than 1,000 doses of chemotherapy, the tumor is still there and is body is unable to continue treatment.

Despite this, Kazas was determined to get back on the basketball court and walk the graduation stage with his friends.

“I fought so hard to stay. At this point, 6 years ago, I was here for my older brother Peter and was hoping I would make it to the next grade and to be here today and celebrate with my friends who have been there since day 1, my family, it’s an honor,” Kazas said.

He said he is planning to enjoy each day and attend barber school in the fall.

