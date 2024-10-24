Beaver Falls children’s museum campaigning for move to new home in historic building

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Neighborhood North: Museum of Play, a children’s museum in Beaver Falls that started as a pop-up exhibit and has grown into its own space, plans to move into the redeveloped former News Tribune building as a permanent home.

To make the move, Neighborhood North has launched a capital campaign to fund renovation of the News Tribune building at 715 13th St., according to a release. The new space will offer a permanent home for young learning and exploration. Currently, the museum is in 2,500 square feet of temporary space at 716 14th St., the corner of 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, a former bank.

Thus far, $1.2 million has been raised toward a $10 million goal. To further the campaign, Neighborhood North is now launching a community giving campaign, called Giving Gears. Giving Gears will allow donations from $100 to $10,000 to directly fund the project. The donations will include an inscription on an actual machine gear, which will be interconnected in a new exhibit on the new museum’s exterior. The turning gears are meant to symbolize the community revitalization efforts.

