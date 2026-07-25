Construction to close part of Route 910 around the clock for a week

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy road in northern Allegheny County is set to close for a week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the roadwork is on Route 910 (Gibsonia Road) in Richland Township.
Starting around 6 a.m. Monday, PennDOT says Route 910 will be closed to traffic between Allison Road and Lori Road around the clock so crews can conduct base repair operations.
The roadway should reopen by 7 p.m. Friday.
During this roadwork, drivers should take the following detours:
West of the closure
- Head westbound on Route 910 to William Penn Highway (Route 8)
- Turn left onto William Penn Highway (Route 8)
- Turn left onto Wildwood Road Extension (Route 4070)
- Turn left onto Middle Road
- Continue to Route 910
- End detour
East of the closure
- Same detour in the opposite direction
This work is part of a $10.4 million group paving project that includes both sections of Route 910.
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