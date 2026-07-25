Local

Construction to close part of Route 910 around the clock for a week

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Road Work Sign (Mirror-images - stock.adobe.com)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy road in northern Allegheny County is set to close for a week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the roadwork is on Route 910 (Gibsonia Road) in Richland Township.

Starting around 6 a.m. Monday, PennDOT says Route 910 will be closed to traffic between Allison Road and Lori Road around the clock so crews can conduct base repair operations.

The roadway should reopen by 7 p.m. Friday.

During this roadwork, drivers should take the following detours:

West of the closure

  • Head westbound on Route 910 to William Penn Highway (Route 8)
  • Turn left onto William Penn Highway (Route 8)
  • Turn left onto Wildwood Road Extension (Route 4070)
  • Turn left onto Middle Road
  • Continue to Route 910
  • End detour

East of the closure

  • Same detour in the opposite direction

This work is part of a $10.4 million group paving project that includes both sections of Route 910.

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