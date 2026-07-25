Construction to close part of Route 910 around the clock for a week

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a busy road in northern Allegheny County is set to close for a week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the roadwork is on Route 910 (Gibsonia Road) in Richland Township.

Starting around 6 a.m. Monday, PennDOT says Route 910 will be closed to traffic between Allison Road and Lori Road around the clock so crews can conduct base repair operations.

The roadway should reopen by 7 p.m. Friday.

During this roadwork, drivers should take the following detours:

West of the closure

Head westbound on Route 910 to William Penn Highway (Route 8)

Turn left onto William Penn Highway (Route 8)

Turn left onto Wildwood Road Extension (Route 4070)

Turn left onto Middle Road

Continue to Route 910

End detour

East of the closure

Same detour in the opposite direction

This work is part of a $10.4 million group paving project that includes both sections of Route 910.

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