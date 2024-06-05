Beaver Valley Regional Police Department looking to establish K-9 program

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Beaver Valley Regional Police Department is looking to establish a K-9 program.

The police department posted that it is looking to establish the program with a highly trained service canine to enhance operations like searching for wanted subjects and missing persons, conducting article searches, drug enforcement, managing crowds and fostering positive public relations.

The K-9 program would serve Baden, Conway, Freedom and Rochester Township. It would also extend to surrounding communities if needed.

The police department is looking to raise funds to purchase the dog, as well as fund training and certification for it and its handler, a police vehicle specially outfitted to transport a canine on patrol and a kennel to house the canine during off-duty hours.

“We deeply appreciate any and all donations, regardless of size,” the department said.

Checks or monetary donations can be made payable to “Beaver Valley Regional Police K9″ and mailed to Beaver Valley Regional Police Department, K9 Program located at 803 1st Avenue, Conway, PA 15027. Donations may also be made online at bvrpd.square.site.

