Beechwood Boulevard on-ramp to outbound Parkway East to close on Thursday, Friday

PITTSBURGH — A busy Parkway East on-ramp will be closed for a couple of days as part of ongoing construction.

PennDOT says the Beechwood Boulevard on-ramp to outbound I-376 will close from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, in conjunction with the single-lane restriction between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale exit.

Traffic will be detoured along the following route:

From Beechwood Boulevard turn onto Forward Avenue

Turn left onto Murray Avenue

Turn right onto Wilkins Avenue

Turn left onto S. Dallas Avenue

Turn right onto Route 8 (Penn Avenue)

Bear right onto Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard)

Take the ramp to I-376/Pittsburgh/Monroeville

Stay right onto the ramp to eastbound I-376

End detour

Crews will be constructing a retaining wall on I-376 outside of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel near the site of the new Commercial Street Bridge.

