Bethel Park neighbors still in shock as investigators search home of suspected Trump rally shooter

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Officials are continuing to investigate the shooting that killed one person and injured three others, including former President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler County.

Another key part of the investigation is centered around Bethel Park. Today, we saw investigators going in and out of the alleged shooter’s home.

Described as a bit “odd” but mostly quiet, neighbors are still in disbelief after investigators say Thomas Crooks, 20, tried to assassinate former President Trump.

FBI agents spent the morning in and out of the Crooks family home on Milford Drive in Bethel Park.

NBC News investigators say more than a dozen guns were found in a search of the home.

After the shooting, Crooks father called police to say he was worried that his son and his AR rifle were missing.

Agents are now questioning neighbors.

“They are asking the same questions you guys are asking, what do you know, do you ever see him what do you think of him?” Stephen Riviere said.

“I was shocked because knowing he lived so close to me and did something like that. It’s shocking,” neighbor Liam Campbell said.

Campbell went to school with Crooks and has been neighbors with him since they were kids. Classmates have described Crooks as bright and extremely quiet.

Sources in the district told me he had no record of being bullied.

“He was a normal person who seemed like he didn’t like talking to people,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s family was one of many who were quickly evacuated late Saturday night and told by FBI and local police that a device needed to be removed from the Crooks home. They were allowed back in 24 hours later.

“It was frustrating exhausting, glad it’s over. I do not look forward to all the strangers lurking around our neighborhood,” neighbor Kelly Little said.

Little had few answers for the FBI, and just as many questions herself. She said until recently there were pro-Trump signs in the Crooks front yard.

