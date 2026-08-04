Bethel Park zoning board approves plan to tear down home, build parking lot

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park’s zoning board approved a plan to tear down a home and turn it into a parking lot.

Channel 11 first reported last week that the house sits behind Bethel Bakery on Park Avenue.

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The bakery owner owns the property and wants to expand parking.

Neighbors were divided, with some for and others against this proposal on Monday.

“With kids around and a playground across the street, it’s just a matter of time before someone gets hurt over there. I think that’s a shortcut. Cars are flying on that road all the time, constantly the way it is right now, and you are going to add to that,” Sam David said.

“I don’t know anybody that is not a proponent of this except for one neighbor. and that neighbor had a chance to buy that property. And so if he wanted to, he could’ve bought it,” Daryl Renzi said.

The proposal will now move to the Bethel Park council for a vote, before advancing any further.

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