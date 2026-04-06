Better-Maid Donut Co. back in business with new location in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Better-Maid Donut Co. has reopened in a new location in Scott Township.

The shop had operated for decades in Crafton Heights on Steuben Street before it closed its doors after a dispute with the property’s landlord in the summer of 2025. Owner Drew Turner, who took over the business in 2024 from prior owner Ken Smith, said early this year that it had found a new home at 2101 Greentree Road, and after months of build out, the shop is open.

“It was a long process getting here, for sure, not really what we originally thought was going to happen, but I think it worked out for the best,” Turner said. “The new location is great. We have wonderful neighbors, we have parking, we have a nice building. It all kind of fell into place nicely for us. It’s kind of stressful to get everything open, so it’s a little bit of a monkey off the back.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group