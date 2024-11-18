Betty White to be honored with her own stamp in 2025

A beloved American actress will once again bring joy to households nationwide but in a completely different format.

The United States Postal Service announced Friday that Betty White, the iconic comedic actress known for roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” will be honored with her own Forever Stamp in 2025.

White died in 2021, weeks before her 100th birthday.

The stamp is a digital illustration created by Dale Stephanos of a 2010 photograph by Kwaku Alston. Greg Breeding, an art director for the Postal Service, designed the stamp.

Other new designs being released in 2025 include Allen Toussaint on the Black Heritage series stamp, a Lunar New Year stamp and a baby wild animal collection. More stamp designs will be announced in the coming weeks. The release dates have not yet been revealed.

