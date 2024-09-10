Local

Biden, Harris, Trump all plan to visit Flight 93 National Memorial on Sept. 11

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Flight 93 National Memorial (Images courtesy of the National Park Service)

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump all plan to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville on Wednesday, which marks 23 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The Associated Press reports Biden and Harris will stop at ground zero in New York City before traveling to Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.

Trump also plans to visit the lower Manhattan memorial site Wednesday, AP reported, citing a person familiar with his plans who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

It’s not clear if Biden, Harris and Trump will be in Pennsylvania at the same time.

