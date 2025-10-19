Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh BIG Bash celebrates organization’s 60th anniversary

PITTSBURGH — An elegant event on Saturday raised funds to support mentoring for area youth.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh held its annual BIG Bash, an evening at the Oaklander Hotel that helps support the organization.

This year’s event commemorated Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh’s 60th anniversary.

Organization leaders say they’re always in need of extra hands.

“Whenever you think about big brothers big sisters, think about this: we need MMs,” said CEO Marc Bloomingdale. “We need mentors, and anybody can do that. It’s really a matter of showing up. We’ve got all the curriculum. We’ll help you figure out what you need to do with a kid. And we need money to be able to support that.”

Organizers said around 200 people were on hand for this evening’s event.

©2025 Cox Media Group