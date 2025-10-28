Big night for the captain as Penguins defeat Blues

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins started like gangbusters on Monday against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena. That lasted almost a minute.

If not for some subsequent Sidney Crosby heroics, the Penguins might not have held on to extend their point streak to six games with a 6-3 win over the Blues.

Crosby had assists on a second-period go-ahead goal and on the Penguins’ fourth goal to become the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,700 points. For good measure, Crosby scored on his own rebound after a breakaway to give the Penguins a two-goal cushion late.

Bryan Rust added two goals and an assist, Erik Karlsson three assists for the Penguins (7-2-1), who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games against St. Louis (3-5-1).

Tristan Jarry (4-1-0) stopped 27 of 30 St. Louis shots.

