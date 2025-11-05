Big numbers for Democrats running for Pittsburgh City Council seats

PITTSBURGH — Election night saw big results for Democrats running for three city council seats.

Kim Salinetro won the District 2 race with more than 71% of the votes over Republican opponent, Erin Koper.

Salinetro is no stranger to this district. She is the current councilwoman, Theresa Kail-Smith’s Chief of Staff for 15 years. Kail-Smith is retiring.

Salinetro knows the neighborhoods of Sheraden, Elliot, Mt. Washington, Banksville and the West End, to name a few, well.

Salinetro celebrated with family and friends at Cafe 412, where she talked about what earning this seat means to her.

“I am committed to this neighborhood,” Salientro said. “I live here, I grew up here. I am never leaving. So, I feel like I have this opportunity, this window of four years to make an impact and I want to make sure we start off running.”

Salinetro says her top priority is public safety and retaining the police officers we have by compensating them competitively. She says she also wants to hold owners of tax delinquent properties accountable.

District 4 incumbent, Anothony Coghill, will keep his city council seat, winning more than 72% of the vote. His district covers Beechview, Brookline, Carrick and Overbrook.

District 6 incumbent and current Council President, Dan Lavelle, also clinched his race with nearly 90% of the vote. His district includes the Hill District, North Side, Uptown and Downtown.

