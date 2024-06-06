Bike Pittsburgh hosting ‘Learn 2 Ride’ events

PITTSBURGH — Bike Pittsburgh will host three “Learn 2 Ride” events this summer at The Bud Harris Cycling Track in Highland Park.

The events will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 14, July 19 and Aug. 16.

“You’re never too young or old to learn to ride,” said Ted King-Smith. “This event will give people of all ages an opportunity to experience biking in a safe and inclusive environment.”

The events are free for all ages. Instructor-led group classes require pre-registration.

During the event, which is being held in partnership with CitiParks and POGOH, there will be information on biking, including the Official Pittsburgh Bike Map and E-Bike PGH Guide. POGOH bike share will proved test rides as well as a tandem, tricycle and low-step bikes from their adaptive fleet for the public to try on the track.

More information is available here.

