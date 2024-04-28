‘Bittersweet’ Dave and Andy’s Homemade Ice Cream shares final cones with customers before closing

PITTSBURGH — Dave and Andy’s Homemade Ice Cream held its final day with customers in Oakland on Sunday, bringing an end to a decades-long era.

Customers lined Atwood Street in Oakland to get their last scoops.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. I’ve been here for a long time. There [are] a lot of things I want to do besides make ice cream,” said owner Andy Hardie.

Hardie announced that the business would be closing last weekend and said he is retiring.

He thanked his loyal customers for their years of support and wished Pitt students a happy graduation.

Dave and Andy’s was in business for 40 years.

