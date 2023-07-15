Black Music Festival, North Side Music Festival draw crowds to Pittsburgh for the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are set to head into the City of Pittsburgh for festivals and events this weekend. The Pittsburgh Black Music Festival and Northside Music Festival are just two major events drawing crowds.

Gospel music filled Point State Park Friday for the second night of the annual Pittsburgh Black Music Festival.

The free event celebrates the city’s Black culture and how music played a vital role in its rich heritage.

“It’s a way of gathering people and getting people together, because that’s what we need to do,” said entrepreneur Marlis Garrison. “There’s been a lot of unfortunate things that have happened in this world, but when we can come together and everybody work together, the world can be a better place.”

Garrison’s business is called KWL Empire, which sells inspirational clothing, lemon ice and helps people with taxes. She’s been pitching her KWL Empire tent at the music fest for nearly a decade.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve experienced a lot of ups, downs, and challenges, and I want people to know that no matter how hard it gets, they can succeed,” Garrison said.

In the heart of Historic Deutschtown, food and music lovers came together for the inaugural Northside Music Festival.

“You can’t beat the little atmosphere here and the way that the rowhouses are,” said Stephen Weinstein of Mount Washington. “I think it’s a really uniquely Pittsburgh thing. I love the mural. There’s so much art around.”

The free, three-day event kicked off Friday with more than 70 artists and vendors and plenty of tasty food.

“Pittsburgh’s got a lot of really wonderful and friendly people, really awesome food, and we just want to hear what people have to say and what they think is good,” Weinstein said.

And if music isn’t your jam, there’s always baseball. Pirates fans packed PNC Park for Friday night’s ballgame. Another game is scheduled for Saturday.

The last day of the Northside Music Festival is this Sunday.

The Black Music Festival wraps up on Saturday with some R&B.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group