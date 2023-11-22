Blairsville Borough Police Department receives $7K donation to replace, upgrade body armor

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — The Blairsville Borough Police Department received a $7,000 donation for the purpose of upgrading and replacing officers’ body armor.

According to Blairsville police, the donation was made during the borough council meeting Tuesday night.

The Blairsville Rotary donated $4,000, InFirst Bank donated $2,000 and Rick and Willa Shoemaker donated $1,000.

The Blairsville Borough Police Department thanks those who donated for their contributions that will increase the safety of the officers and help better serve the community.

