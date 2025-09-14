Block party celebrates decade of science in Hill District

PITTSBURGH — An event on Saturday celebrated a decade of science in the Hill District.

The Citizen Science Lab nonprofit, located in the Upper Hill neighborhood, held its Dreamfest Block Party.

The free celebration aimed to bring the community together in a spirit of exploration and fun, featuring STEM activities, food, music and rides.

Organizers said it was all about love for the community.

“The love that the community has for us, showing us this love, and we want to give it back,” said Dr. Andre Samuel, founder of the Citizen Science Lab. “We’re giving this back to the community. We’re saying thanks for the awesome 10 years of supporting us.”

The 10-year celebration also marks the anticipated move to the lab’s new home at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, which is expected to be completed soon.

