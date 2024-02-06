Bloomfield restaurant known for modern takes on American food to close after 9 years

PITTSBURGH — A modern American restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood is shutting down after nearly a decade in business.

Station, located at 4744 Liberty Avenue, is closing down after a 9-year run because of chef and owner Curtis Gamble’s upcoming move. The restaurant’s last full day of service is on Feb. 16, with a closing party on Feb. 17.

“We’ve been through a lot in this space,” Gamble said in a statement. “The irony of this is that we’re doing great, all things considered. Our fantastic team and strong collaborative partnerships have been the fuel behind a lot of our recent successes. I’m going to miss that part of Station and of Pittsburgh.”

Anyone who wants to dine at Station one last time is encouraged to do so during the week because Gamble expects weekends to be “pretty packed” and he doesn’t want to waver on quality.

Station will also offer pre-order pick-up meals for those unable to make a reservation. And, Gamble plans to hold a few pop-up events featuring the restaurant’s most popular dishes and cocktails in the spring, before he heads to his next destination: Tennessee.

At this point, Gamble is not planning to open a restaurant in Tennessee.

