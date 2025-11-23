‘Blue Plate Special’ event in Pittsburgh to raise money for Pennsylvania food pantries

PITTSBURGH — Efforts continue to bolster food pantries ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Several area lawmakers are hosting an event Tuesday. Dubbed the “Blue Plate Special,” it benefits Hunger-Free Pennsylvania.

“The SNAP nonpayment issue has been dealt with, so I think a lot of people think we’re OK and don’t have to worry about local food pantries, but a lot of them have 25% more families coming than this time last year,” said Rep. Abigail Salisbury (D-Allegheny County).

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bricklayers Union Hall in Pittsburgh, and will feature a blues band.

You can donate there or online by clicking here.

