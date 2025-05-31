Body found on road in Washington; investigation underway

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Officials say a body was found on a road in Washington, launching an ongoing investigation.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says a driver stopped to help the driver of a pickup truck near 853 Jefferson Ave., believing the truck driver had hit an animal in the road.

The first driver realized the object in the road was a person and called 911 around 12:30 a.m.

The deceased person’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Washington County police are investigating to determine the manner of death.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group