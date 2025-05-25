Body found in South Park pond, police investigating

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A body was found in a pond in South Park this morning, leading to an ongoing investigation.

Per Allegheny County police, a call came in at 7:45 a.m. of a body located in a small pond on Maple Springs Drive.

Preliminary information from Allegheny County homicide detectives shows the victim is an adult male.

The investigation is ongoing, pending the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s final determination on cause and manner of death, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1 (833) All-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as Channel 11 works to learn more.

