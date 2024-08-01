Boil water advisory issued in Reserve Township

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Reserve Township.

The advisory impacts people who live in all of Mount Troy Road south of, but not including Grandview Road.

The following areas will have to boil their water:

Electric Hill

Pittview Avenue

Arlington Street

Lower Hoffman Road (from 905 to 1025)

Karen Drive

Walters Avenue

Otto Street

Pico Street

Johnston Street

A water buffalo has been set up at the Reserve Volunteer Fire Department at 33 Lonsdale Street.

Firefighters will make an announcement when they lift the advisory.

