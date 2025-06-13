Boko is back! Penguins sign Imama & acquired prospect Fernstrom

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Boko Imama will return to the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, eventually.

The team announced on Friday that they signed Imama to a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level. Imama split this season between the NHL and AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He played 16 NHL games, scoring one goal and two fights.

Imama, 28, played 40 games with the WBS Penguins, scoring three goals with five points.

The Penguins also signed Melvin Fernstrom.

The Penguisn January trade with the Vancouver Canucks yielded the New York Rangers’ first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026, but also Swedish prospect Melvin Fernstrom.

Fernstrom, 19, split this season with Örebro HK of the Swedish Elite League and Sweden’s U20 national team. In 48 games with Örebro HK, he scored eight goals, nine assists, and 17 points, all of which ranked first among league rookies. He was named the 2025 SHL Rookie of the Year.

