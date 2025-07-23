Bomb squad responds to suspicious package at Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Police bomb squad was called for a suspicious package at Rivers Casino Wednesday.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say police arrived in the 700 block of Casino Drive around 11 a.m. after getting reports of a suspicious package.

Officers evacuated the bus lobby entrance around the box as a preventative measure, officials say.

The bomb squad inspected the package and determined it was an Amazon delivery box filled with computer batteries.

