Bon Appetit names Fet-Fisk to its Best New Restaurants list

PITTSBURGH — Conde Nast’s Bon Appetit has named Fet-Fisk to its Best New Restaurants list, the latest in a series of publicized acclaim for the recently opened Bloomfield restaurant.

Bon Appetit’s list compiled 20 restaurants across the United States that opened between March of 2024 and 2025, with no ranking “because each restaurant is worth a visit for its own reason.” The publication highlighted the restaurant’s branzino and cabbage salad as well as its decor.

Senior editor Jennifer Hope Choi wrote that “the newcomer already feels like an institution, seamlessly reanimating a 50-year-old Italian joint, wood-paneled walls and all.” When the restaurant first opened, chef Nik Forsberg told the Pittsburgh Business Times that a main goal with the space was to make it feel “like an institution that had been around for some time.”

