BotsIQ competition to be held at Robert Morris University

BotsIQ will host its second annual ‘Burgh Bash National Invitational this weekend.

Over 30 teams from across the country will compete at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.

For local teams, the event serves as the grand finale of the 2024 BotsIQ competition season. Teams that participate in combat robotics programs in other states are traveling to Pittsburgh for a chance to prove their skill on a national level.

In the BotsIQ Combat Robotics program, high school students design, build and compete with 15-pound robotic creations while learning technical knowledge and practicing the skills needed for future careers in advanced manufacturing or STEM fields.

The ‘Burgh Bash Invitational is free and open to the public. The competition will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17, and 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18.

