Box of chicken wings helps police identify man accused of fleeing traffic stop in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A box of chicken wings helped state police piece together a case in Beaver County.

Michael Doran, 42, of Beaver Falls, is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police on State Route 51 in Fallston on April 19.

The incident began after 1:30 a.m., when state police tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to a state police release.

The suspect fled at high speed, prompting officers to pursue. The suspect’s vehicle later struck a tree and made an unsafe pass near officers and a civilian at an unrelated traffic crash scene.

After evading the police pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle was recovered by police. During a search, investigators found a takeout box containing chicken wings in the trunk.

Troopers traced the box to a local restaurant, which helped identify Doran, the release says.

Doran is charged with two counts of felony fleeing and eluding a police officer, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, DUI general impairment and multiple traffic violations.

Doran’s bail is set at $100,000 unsecured bond.

