Box truck catches fire on I-279 ramp in Ross Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

Box Truck Engulfed in Flames A box truck caught fire at the Perrysville exit of I-279 North Monday morning. (The School Sisters of St. Francis)

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A box truck caught fire on the I-279 ramp in Ross Township Monday morning.

Photos sent to Channel 11 show the truck engulfed in flames on the ramp right off of Perrysville Avenue.

Dispatchers said that no one was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

