Box truck catches fire on I-279 ramp in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A box truck caught fire on the I-279 ramp in Ross Township Monday morning.
Photos sent to Channel 11 show the truck engulfed in flames on the ramp right off of Perrysville Avenue.
Dispatchers said that no one was taken to the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
CAR FIRE on the Parkway North Outbound at the Perrysville Off-Ramp. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/Nz5aVgvhOt— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) June 19, 2023
