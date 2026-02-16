Box truck hits house on narrow Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A box truck appeared to clip a house while making a turn in Pittsburgh’s Mexican Streets neighborhood.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Armandale Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

This is not the first time this route has seen traffic problems.

In 2022, locals told Channel 11 they had been calling for safety changes after parked cars and homes were hit along Armandale Street, particularly by large trucks or vans trying to turn right onto Saturn Way.

“At the least, it’s been hit 10 times,” said Katie Minor, referring to her home on Armandale Street.

The road is a narrow, one-way road.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information and is waiting to hear back.

