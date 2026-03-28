Box truck rolls off I-79 in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A box truck rolled off I-79 in Robinson Township on Friday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to mile marker 64.6 of I-79 northbound at around 6 p.m. That is near Exit 64 (Coraopolis/McKees Rocks).

The truck ended up in the grass nearby and did not obstruct traffic.

A lane restriction was put in place as emergency crews responded, but drivers are still able to get through.

The crash has since cleared and traffic is flowing like normal.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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