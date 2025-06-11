Boy rescued after getting stuck on side trail within Allegheny County park

GLENSHAW, Pa. — A boy was rescued from a trail in Allegheny County on Wednesday afternoon.

Shaler Police Chief J. Sean Frank says the 8-year-old was walking in Fall Run Park in Glenshaw and took a side trail that he wasn’t familiar with, then got stuck.

A Shaler officer was able to help get the boy to the top of the hill, where he was evaluated by medics, who determined he was not injured during the incident.

