Boy rescued from duplex during fire in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A boy was rescued from a duplex fire in Duquesne.

Allegheny County dispatch said emergency crews were called to the 30 block of Erwin Street at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday for a reported duplex fire.

Firefighters say a boy was still inside the duplex when they arrived. He was the only person in the building.

“We were able to force the door, get in there, and get the little boy and hand him to his father,” said Duquesne Fire Chief Frank Cobb.

The boy was unharmed.

The fire chief said there was significant smoke damage on the inside of the building. The attic also sustained heavy damage.

The operation went smoothly because other departments were already in Duquesne for a parade, giving them enough people to work in 10-minute shifts to avoid heat exhaustion.

The Red Cross has been called to help the people who live in the duplex.

