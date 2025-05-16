Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to move HQ to Butler Street building

PITTSBURGH — Two Greek partners best known for their backgrounds in the restaurant business are leveraging their investment in a Butler Street building to host one of Pittsburgh’s oldest and largest nonprofit institutions dedicated to children.

Partners Dimitri Takos, owner of Central Diner & Grille in Robinson Township, and Stavros Manolakos, the Maryland-based founder and CEO of Manoli Canoli food important business, bought the underused building at 4126 Butler St., featuring a handsome 19th century facade, last spring through their SD Real Estate Holdings LLC for $2 million, according to real estate records.

It’s a building that fronts onto a public parking lot in a busy stretch of Butler Street that long was the home of the local Mediterranean restaurant Diljah, which closed last year.

“They’re looking to add value to the property and the community by adding good-quality tenants,” said Andreas Kamouyerou, a senior advisor for SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors, who represents the property along with his brother, Michael.

