Braddock Carnegie Library Association celebrates 135th birthday, campaign milestones

BRADDOCK, PA — On Monday, the Braddock Carnegie Library Association (BCLA) announced that it needs $750,000 more to complete its renovation of the National Historical Landmark. The BCLA also celebrated their 135th birthday earlier this month.

According to a press release, work is set to being on the final stage of the project this summer. The project includes the restoration of the Music Hall and conversion of the building’s original pool into an events and reception space.

The renovative project, known as The Campaign for Carnegie One, began in May 2022 and is expected to be done in Spring 2025.

The BCLA has raised $20,078,109 of the $20,827,915 needed to finish the project thanks to an initial investment from Eden Hall Foundation.

“Now that Phase II work is set to begin, our conversations are shifting toward a grand re-opening and celebration with the community, and I couldn’t be more excited to know that we’re going to be back in the building, open to the public, and accessible to everyone next year,” Vicki Vargo, executive director of the BCLA said. “Once the renovation is complete, this building will help to attract more investment and business activity in the Braddock area, while also providing residents with more recreational and cultural amenities.”

Renovation to the library’s Music Hall will allow the library to host professional acts with up to 500 attendees. The renovations are also improving both accessibility and climate control, the gymnasium, Rotary Room and Book Dive will become rentable spaces, further adding to the BCLA’s revenue-generating capabilities and long-term viability.

“From the onset, we all recognized the size and scope of this project was nothing short of monumental. Yet, we all collectively saw the need for this building to evolve in order to provide the resources and access this community deserves,” Andrew McGhee, president of the BCLA Board of Directors said.

