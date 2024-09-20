Braddock man charged with threatening Woodland Hills School District

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Braddock man is accused of making threats against the Woodland Hills School District.

Court documents say it all started on Sept. 9, when Woodland Hills High School reported getting several threats of a school shooting.

On Sept. 12, two more threats came in.

During the first call, court paperwork says Dante Meadows, 25, told school leaders, “I’m coming up there to shoot 10 kids.

During the second call, Meadows allegedly said, “I have a bomb and I’m coming up there now.”

Police were able to trace the phone numbers to Meadows.

Court documents say police found evidence of the threats at his home.

Meadows is facing multiple charges including terroristic threats.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group