Braddock neighbors come together to mourn loss of boy, 16, who died in shooting

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock came together Wednesday night to mourn the loss of 16-year-old Jeramyah Pollard.

Jeramyah was shot and killed on Margaretta Street Monday night.

>> Teen dead, another injured after shooting in Braddock

Friends and family gathered there to release balloons in his honor tonight.

His aunt, Darchelle Thornhill, urges anyone who knows what happened to come forward.

“Somebody knows something, they need to say something, and they need to have justice for my nephew,” Thornhill said.

Woodland Hills Senior High has had six students shot just this school year.

Police have not made any arrests in Jeramyah’s case yet.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group