Breeze Airways offering new seasonal route from Pittsburgh to Tampa

PITTSBURGH — Breeze Airways announced a new route from Pittsburgh to Tampa, Florida.
The route will be offered twice a week as a seasonal service.
According to Breeze Airways, fares for the trip start at $39 one-way.
Breeze Airways currently offers flights from Pittsburgh to the following locations:
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Los Angeles, California
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Fort Myers, Florida (seasonal)
- Islip-Long Island, New York (seasonal)
- Jacksonville, Florida (seasonal)
- Norfolk, Virginia (seasonal)
- Portland, Maine (seasonal)
- Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (seasonal)
- Orange County-Santa Ana, California (seasonal)
- Tampa, Florida (seasonal)
