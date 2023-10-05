Local

Breeze Airways offering new seasonal route from Pittsburgh to Tampa

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Breeze Airways announced a new route from Pittsburgh to Tampa, Florida.

The route will be offered twice a week as a seasonal service.

According to Breeze Airways, fares for the trip start at $39 one-way.

Breeze Airways currently offers flights from Pittsburgh to the following locations:

  • Hartford, Connecticut
  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Los Angeles, California
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Providence, Rhode Island
  • Fort Myers, Florida (seasonal)
  • Islip-Long Island, New York (seasonal)
  • Jacksonville, Florida (seasonal)
  • Norfolk, Virginia (seasonal)
  • Portland, Maine (seasonal)
  • Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (seasonal)
  • Orange County-Santa Ana, California (seasonal)
  • Tampa, Florida (seasonal)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Arnold firefighter charged after 4 weekend arsons in Westmoreland County
  • HBO ‘Telemarketers’ star Patrick Pespas reported missing
  • Woman charged for allegedly hitting other woman, dog while driving home while highly intoxicated
  • VIDEO: ‘Devastated’: Trauma response team goes door to door after double homicide in Hill District
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read