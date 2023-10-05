Breeze Airways offering new seasonal route from Pittsburgh to Tampa

PITTSBURGH — Breeze Airways announced a new route from Pittsburgh to Tampa, Florida.

The route will be offered twice a week as a seasonal service.

According to Breeze Airways, fares for the trip start at $39 one-way.

Breeze Airways currently offers flights from Pittsburgh to the following locations:

Hartford, Connecticut

Charleston, South Carolina

Los Angeles, California

New Orleans, Louisiana

Providence, Rhode Island

Fort Myers, Florida (seasonal)

Islip-Long Island, New York (seasonal)

Jacksonville, Florida (seasonal)

Norfolk, Virginia (seasonal)

Portland, Maine (seasonal)

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (seasonal)

Orange County-Santa Ana, California (seasonal)

Tampa, Florida (seasonal)

