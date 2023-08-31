Bride who planned to use Harmar House for wedding stuck after historic venue destroyed by fire

Harmar House has been the backdrop for famous entertainers and local family events. Now the owner of the Cheswick business is distraught after a fire swept through the venue.

“I’m worried about all the other people, what they’re gonna do. It’s gonna be very difficult, " said Nick Futules, Harmar House owner.

Ashley Pometo is also worried. Her wedding was supposed to take place there.

”I really have no idea what I’m gonna do. I have people coming in from out of town,” she said.

Nearly 25 years in the business, and now the building is boarded up, damaged from a Wednesday night fire.

“As we speak, I am getting RSVPs in the mail, and I don’t have a place to go to,” said Pometo.

The wedding is supposed to take place in three weeks.

“I’m honestly at a loss of words. I cannot even bear to imagine how the Futules feel,” said Pometo.

Pometo selected Harmar House for its history in her family and ties to the community.

The structure has adjacent apartments for rent, and nine people are displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross is helping with shelter.

“I was told by the fire marshal last night that my towels in a bin caught fire. Cause he took me into the building, " said Futules.

Futules is using his RV and salvaged computer to reach out to clients with refunds and other options.

“There are different venues that may be able to help these people,” he said.

In the meantime, Pometo and her fiance are trying to stay positive and find a new place to get married.

“As of right now, I do not have a venue and I do not have a catering company,” said Pometo.

The owners of Harmar House were looking forward to celebrating 25 years in business. And now they’re not sure what the next move will be.

As for damage estimates, Futules is still waiting for inspectors to arrive and for insurance agents to assess the damage. He says the business could be a total loss.

