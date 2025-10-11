Bridge inspection activities on westbound I-376 in Pittsburgh bringing lane restriction

PITTSBURGH — There will be a lane restriction on part of the Parkway East on Saturday.

Bridge inspection activities are scheduled for westbound Interstate 376 in Pittsburgh from 6 a.m. to noon.

The inspection will focus on the Frazier Street Bridge, located between the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) interchange and Oakland (Exit 73B) exit. A single-lane restriction will be in place during work.

The inspection will be conducted by crews from the Larson Design Group as part of routine maintenance activities. Work is weather permitting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group