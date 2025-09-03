Local

Bridge preservation work in Westmoreland County to bring nightly lane restrictions

By WPXI.com News Staff
Bridge preservation work in Westmoreland County to bring nightly lane restrictions (Mirror-images - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge preservation work in Westmoreland County will bring nightly single-lane restrictions.

Crws are scheduled to lay epoxy on 28 bridges in Donegal, Derry, Lignoier and Unity townships beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Sept. 14, PennDOT officials say.

Single-lane restrictions will last one-to-two days per bridge.

These are the impacted locations:

  • Route 2002 (Main Street) – between Route 31 and Route 711
  • Route 981 – between Industrial Boulevard and Freddie Road/Menasha Lane
  • Route 982 – between Mission Road and Route 982/30 interchange
  • Route 30 – between West Main Street and Walnut Street
  • Route 30 – between Route 381 and California Avenue
  • Route 119 – between Cemetery Road and Dayok Farm Lane
  • Route 22 – between Ravine Park Road/Stoney Run Road to Jonnel Road

Officials say work is weather and operationally dependent.

The bridge preservation work is part of a $1.4 million infrastructure investment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read