Bridge preservation work in Westmoreland County to bring nightly lane restrictions

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge preservation work in Westmoreland County will bring nightly single-lane restrictions.
Crws are scheduled to lay epoxy on 28 bridges in Donegal, Derry, Lignoier and Unity townships beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Sept. 14, PennDOT officials say.
Single-lane restrictions will last one-to-two days per bridge.
These are the impacted locations:
- Route 2002 (Main Street) – between Route 31 and Route 711
- Route 981 – between Industrial Boulevard and Freddie Road/Menasha Lane
- Route 982 – between Mission Road and Route 982/30 interchange
- Route 30 – between West Main Street and Walnut Street
- Route 30 – between Route 381 and California Avenue
- Route 119 – between Cemetery Road and Dayok Farm Lane
- Route 22 – between Ravine Park Road/Stoney Run Road to Jonnel Road
Officials say work is weather and operationally dependent.
The bridge preservation work is part of a $1.4 million infrastructure investment.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group