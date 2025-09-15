Bridge rehabilitation to close part of Upper St. Clair road for nearly a month

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — A bridge rehabilitation project begins Monday in Upper St. Clair Township.

According to PennDOT, the work is on a bridge that carries Route 3005 (Mayview Road) over Chartiers Creek. Crews will conduct a full-width expansion dam replacement, concrete deck and barrier repairs and bridge sealing.

This project will close Mayview Road between Hastings Crescent and the Boyce Mayview Park Community and Recreational Center starting at 4 p.m. Monday. The closure is expected to last through Oct. 9.

Throughout construction, drivers should take the following detours:

Posted Car Detours

South of the Closure

From Mayview Road, take Boyce Road (Route 3006) westbound

Turn right onto Washington Pike (Route 3003)

Washington Pike (Route 3003) becomes Route 50

Turn right onto Station Street (Route 3005)

Turn right onto Dewey Avenue (Route 3005)

Turn left onto Bank Street (Route 3005)

Follow Bank Street to Mayview Road

End detour

North of the Closure

Same detour in the opposite direction

Posted Truck Detours

From Mayview Road, take Boyce Road (Route 3006) westbound

Turn right onto Washington Pike (Route 3003)

Washington Pike (Route 3003) becomes Route 50

Turn right onto Bower Hill Road

Turn right onto Railroad Street

Turn left onto Station Street (Route 3005)

Turn right onto Dewey Avenue (Route 3005)

Turn left onto Bank Street (Route 3005)

Follow Bank Street to Mayview Road

End detour

North of the Closure

Same detour in the opposite direction

