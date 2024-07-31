Multiple Washington County roads shut down after vehicle hits bridge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple roads in Washington County are closed after a vehicle hit a bridge.

PHOTOS: Truck hits overpass, shuts down multiple Washington County roads

PennDOT said the following roadways are shut down in both directions:

Route 40 (National Pike) between Route 43 (Mon-Fayette Expressway) in California Borough and Route 88 (California Road)/Blaine Hill Road in West Brownsville Borough.

Route 2079 (Knob Road) overpass between Wilson Road in California Borough and Old National Pike in West Brownsville Borough.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

