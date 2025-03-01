Brief return to winter-like temperatures over weekend

PITTSBURGH — We will briefly return to winter temperatures this weekend as we head into March.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day, with most areas in the 20s by late this afternoon. The wind will make it feel even colder. Wind chills will fall to the teens by the afternoon and down to the single digits by late Saturday through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be bright but very cold; highs will only reach the upper 20s.

This cold snap won’t last long, with temperatures pushing into the 40s Monday, 50s Tuesday and near 60 degrees by Wednesday.

