Bring in your plants! Frost Advisory impacts all local counties tonight

PITTSBURGH — A weak disturbance will keep clouds over the region early this afternoon, but clearing skies are expected by the end of the day.

Cooler, drier air will pour in tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 30s across most of the area. A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of our local counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, so be sure to cover plants or bring them inside.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Thursday despite plenty of sunshine. With high pressure directly overhead, lows will likely get even colder Friday morning with near 32-degree readings possible in the cooler valleys.

The weekend will usher in a dry and warmer start before showers return by late Sunday. That front will usher in another stretch of seasonably cool weather next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group