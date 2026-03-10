Brookline residents hold meeting with officials, police to discuss preventing violence

PITTSBURGH — Residents in Brookline are raising concerns after recent violent acts in their community.

A few weeks ago, nearly 30 gunshots were fired along a busy main street.

It happened outside of the popular bar, Proof.

Police said a man in a wheelchair left the bar and as a woman was helping him into a car, another man came from the alleyway and fired 28 rounds at them.

Neighbors attended a community meeting and discussed finding a solution.

Many wanted the bar where the shooting happened shut down.

Officals says the bar does not meet the criteria to be shut down. The owner is also very concerned about the safety.

Police said these types of conversations are important.

“It’s great to have these community meetings throughout the city’s residences and neighborhoods because we get to hear their concerns and then we can address those concerns appropriately,” Zone Six Commander Ray Rippole said.

Officials encouraged residents to call 911 and report any concerns they have so police have a paper trail.

