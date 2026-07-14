Vehicle break-ins continue in Pittsburgh; Uber driver falls victim for second time in a year

PITTSBURGH — For the second time this year, Patrick Johnson saw his car’s back window missing, and glass shattered throughout the inside of his car.

“Frustration. A little bit of defeat. It just feels like this keeps happening,” Patrick Johnson told Channel 11.

And this time — his ignition had been tampered with.

“They took the cover off the steering wheel column and it seemed like they were trying to steal it because Kias are especially vulnerable,” he added

Johnson works as an Uber driver, so this damage means he’s now out of a job.

“I’m going to be temporarily out of work… and I’m on disability and the only way I can supplement the income is through Uber,” he added.

Just a few days ago, Channel 11 reported on a petition that has popped up in Brookline — a community that has experienced car break-ins almost every night since the Spring.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brookline residents call for increased police patrols as vehicle break-ins continue

The petition is for targeted patrols in the community that are dedicated to car-break ins and thefts.

In fact, the Brookline Block Watch is presenting the petition tonight to officers.

“It’s a local epidemic. I know it’s a national one. I think there needs to be more resources dealing with these break-ins. It makes me people feel less safe and it affects people’s financial wellbeing at a time when things are already hard,” Johnson said.

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