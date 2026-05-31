BROOMS: Pirates complete sweep of Twins; Ashcraft caps off stellar month

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Braxton Ashcraft had another strong start for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who completed a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 9-3 win at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 2nd, 2-0 PIT: In his first at-bat off the injured list, Ryan O’Hearn ripped a solo home run to right field off Zebby Matthews (1-3). Later in the inning, the Pirates (32-28) tacked on another on Jared Triolo’s RBI single to right.

Bottom 3rd, 4-0 PIT: Nick Gonzales belted his first home run of the season, a two-run shot off Matthews that landed in the bullpens in center field.

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