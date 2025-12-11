Brother of man shot, killed at Westmoreland County Elks Lodge turns himself in to authorities

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The brother of a man who was shot and killed at a Westmoreland County bar on Saturday is now in custody.

Steffon Ballard, 38, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, according to a Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brother of man shot, killed at Westmoreland County Elks Lodge charged with homicide

Police say Saturday’s shooting happened after a fight inside the Elks Lodge in New Kensington.

Court records obtained by Channel 11 alleged that Ballard got into an altercation with another man after the latter was escorted out.

Witnesses claim Steffon Ballard and his brother, Jeffery Ballard, assaulted the man in the parking lot. Steffon allegedly pulled a gun from his sock and hit the man with it, but it fired and hit Jeffery in the thigh.

Jeffery Ballard was taken to a hospital but later died.

Steffon Ballard is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing in January.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group